Critically-Acclaimed "Black Rifle" Examines National Obsession with Guns

On sale now

Alex Davidson's newly-released indie novel moves faster than a bullet and hits just as hard

Davidson paints a vivid portrait of the gun culture that permeates every nook of American society.” — IndieReader.com

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 300 million guns in the United States. Imagine having to find just one. This is the premise of Alex Davidson’s “jaw-dropping” debut novel.

The novel, which released mid-February, follows the aftermath of another mass shooting in America. Thirteen people are dead and the killer is still at large. Their identity and motive remain a mystery. The only lead is the murder weapon: an AR-15, a.k.a. the “black rifle.”

Davidson’s novel takes the reader through a series of interlocking power struggles: the gun trade, the US border, prison cell blocks, city streets ruled by drug gangs, the business of religion, Washington, D.C., and represents a provocative addition to the ongoing debate on gun rights in the United States.

"Equal parts mystery, thriller, and social novel, "Black Rifle" is a page-turner with substance."

– John Glenn, screenwriter, director, producer, and showrunner -- whose credits include EAGLE EYE, THE LAZARUS PROJECT, NBC's ALLEGIANCE, and CBS's SEAL TEAM.

"Guns... are the third protagonist in Davidson's gritty tale, playing as important a role as the humanity of Cal, and the burning ambition of Lopez. With haunting characters and memorable action, readers will be glued as Cal and Lopez get closer to cracking the murder, their drive leaping off the page to the very end... Fans of tightly written thrillers with memorable detectives will enjoy this noir-tinged page-turner."

– BookLife by Publishers Weekly

"An effective, fast-paced murder mystery that looks at gun culture in America from both sides of the political fence. A treat for Robert Ludlum and Joseph Wambaugh fans... 4.5 stars (out of 5)."

– IndieReader.com

"Well-written. Pieces of it remind of Algren."

– Robert Teitel, producer of MEN OF HONOR, the BARBERSHOP franchise, NOTORIOUS, SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU, and THE HATE U GIVE.

"This jaw-dropping novel could only be set in America, and takes steady aim at the national obsession with firearms, as well as the battle over gun rights. Through a twisted, transcontinental plot and a mismatched pair of protagonists carrying their own concealed secrets, the novel is riveting and unrelenting. With rapid-fire dialogue, larger-than-life characters, and a sinister but believable conspiracy, "Black Rifle" hits the mark as a high-powered thriller with some trenchant commentary on the country's darker impulses. ★★★★½"

– Self-Publishing Review

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Alex Davidson is a multi-award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and author. He earned his MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2009. He lives in Boston. Learn more about Alex and his work at Alex-Davidson.net

Credit for the book must read: © Black Rifle by Alex Davidson, 2021. For further information or images to accompany your coverage, please contact Alex Davidson at (213) 507-9291 or Alex@Alex-Davidson.net.

BLACK RIFLE

Written by Alex Davidson

Hardcover / 286 pages / 5.5” x 8.5”

ISBN-13: 978-1736519622 / Price: $ 19.99 U.S.

Publication date: February 2021

Alex-Davidson.net