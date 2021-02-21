Greenwood Property Solutions Hosting Real Estate Class
Learn how to find and buy off-market properties and sell for a profitPITTSBURGH, USA, February 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwood Property Solutions announced today that it is offering a live, in-person course for those interested in real estate on March 13. The course teaches students how to find and buy off-market properties and sell for a profit without an agent. Stephen Long, owner of Greenwood Property Solutions, also known as ‘The Crib Flippa’ is teaching the course. Long, a Pittsburgh native with over five years of experience in the real estate field, owns multiple properties in the area.
“The reason I am having this event is to teach people how to find properties by using my proven strategies,” Long said. “I've successfully completed over 100 Real estate transactions ranging from single-family residences, pre-foreclosed homes, and full renovations, to 21 Unit Portfolios. I have put together a solid team of reputable people to work with and complete any task.”
Greenwood Property Solutions LLC was formed in April 2019, when Stephen Long and Mica Dawkins combined their resources and masterminded a plan for success. The name Greenwood comes from the district in Tulsa, Oklahoma formerly known as Black Wall Street. Black Wall Street was bombed and destroyed in 1921. Upon destruction, there were more than 1200 black-owned homes and businesses lost.
“The primary goal of Greenwood is to pave the way for the new Black Wall Street by teaching savvy investment strategies and introducing financial literacy into the lower-income communities in America, starting with our hometown here in Pittsburgh,” Long said. “Our duty is to provide a solution if you are having problems selling your property. Our company is dedicated to helping you sell for top dollar in your specific market.”
To buy tickets for the course, visit Greenwoodpgh.com or check out @The_crib_flippa on Instagram.
END
# # #
Hugh Taylor
HB Publications, LLC
email us here