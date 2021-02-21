Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to ERCOT and other power companies regarding power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing, and more related to this week’s winter weather disaster. The large-scale failure of Texas power companies to withstand the winter storm left multiple millions of Texans without power and heat during lethal, record-low temperatures across the state.

“I’m using the full scope of my Constitutional powers to launch an investigation into ERCOT and other entities that grossly mishandled this week’s extreme winter weather. While Texans pulled together to get their communities through this disaster, they were largely left in the dark,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will get to the bottom of this power failure and I will tirelessly pursue justice for Texans.”

Read the CID to AEP Texas.

Read the CID to Calpine Corporation.

Read the CID to CenterPoint Energy Services.

Read the CID to ERCOT.

Read the CID to Griddy Energy.

Read the CID to La Frontera Holdings.

Read the CID to Luminant Generation Company.

Read the CID to NRG Texas Power.

Read the CID to Oncor Electric Delivery Company.

Read the CID to Panda Sherman Power.

Read the CID to Temple Generation I.

Read the CID to Texas-New Mexico Power Company.