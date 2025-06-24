Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) observe Sanctity of Life Day to commemorate the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade and other similar decisions, returning the legal authority to pass laws concerning abortion back to the states. That same day, the OAG closed its offices starting at noon as a memorial to the tens of millions of children killed by abortions during the forty-nine years the Roe decision was allowed to stand. Every year since then, the OAG has celebrated the progress being made to protect the unborn on Sanctity of Life Day.

“On Sanctity of Life Day, we reaffirm that every human life is valuable and worthy of protection from the moment of conception,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Roe v. Wade’s legacy of death must not be repeated, and while I am Attorney General, Texas will always protect the unborn and uphold our pro-life laws.”