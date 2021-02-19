Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Manokin River Oyster Restoration Public Comment Accepted

Input on Potential Sites Taken Through March 9

Photo of oyster shells prepared for seeding restoration areaThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources is soliciting feedback on potential sites to receive substrate and seed restoration of oyster habitat in the Manokin River Sanctuary in Somerset County. Information about the sites proposed, including a video presentation, is available now on the department’s website.  Public comment will be taken through March 9. 

A virtual public meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23; access information is available on the department’s website

The Manokin River has been approved as the fifth large-scale tributary for oyster restoration in Maryland water to meet goals of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement of 2014. Large-scale restoration efforts are slated to begin in 2021 in the Manokin River sanctuary. The initial implementation phase is anticipated for completion in 2024, with a total of 441 acres of reef to be restored.

Public comments will be accepted by emailing laurinda.serafin@maryland.gov through March 9.

