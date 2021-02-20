Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC offers free rod repair class March 6 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The first warm days of late winter and early spring find anglers pulling fishing rods out of closets and garage corners. Not all their tackle will be in optimum shape. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class on maintenance and repairs for fishing rods from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

“Everyone has a broken fishing rod or two sitting around the house,” said John Rittel, MDC community education instructor, “learn how get your old rods back in working order.”

Participants will learn how to make simple repairs like fixing broken rod tips or replacing damaged line eyelets. Instructor Rittel will also demonstrate more complicated repairs such as fixing a broken rod shaft or replacing a damaged rod handle.

This program is open to participants age 12 and older. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. This class size has limited space. Registration is required. COVID-19 precautions such as face masks and physical distancing will be followed.

To register for this class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZR4.

