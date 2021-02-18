FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DC Circulator to Modify Service Due to Inclement Weather

(Washington, DC) – DC Circulator will modify its operations on Thursday, February 18, 2021 due to inclement weather and current road conditions.

Service on the Dupont Circle-Georgetown-Rosslyn; Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square Metro; and Eastern Market-L'Enfant Plaza routes will run as scheduled.

DC Circulator will modify service on the following routes:

Georgetown-Union Station – (Moderate)

Buses will turn around on Washington Circle, NW and will not service stops in the Georgetown area along K Street, NW/M Street, NW/Wisconsin Avenue, NW until roads are treated.

Congress Heights – Union Station – (Moderate)

Buses are operating from Anacostia Metro Station to East Capitol Street, SE (Stop) and turning around at Stanton Park. No service connection to Union Station at this time.

National Mall – (Severe)

Service for this route will be suspended for the rest of today starting at 1:00pm.

Passengers should expect increased wait times on all routes. DC Circulator will continue to monitor road conditions and will adjust service as conditions improve.

For the most up-to-date information please sign-up to receive service alerts on https://www.dccirculator.com and follow on Twitter at @dccirculator.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.