DC Circulator to Modify Service Due to Inclement Weather
(Washington, DC) – DC Circulator will modify its operations on Thursday, February 18, 2021 due to inclement weather and current road conditions.
Service on the Dupont Circle-Georgetown-Rosslyn; Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square Metro; and Eastern Market-L'Enfant Plaza routes will run as scheduled.
DC Circulator will modify service on the following routes:
Georgetown-Union Station – (Moderate)
- Buses will turn around on Washington Circle, NW and will not service stops in the Georgetown area along K Street, NW/M Street, NW/Wisconsin Avenue, NW until roads are treated.
Congress Heights – Union Station – (Moderate)
- Buses are operating from Anacostia Metro Station to East Capitol Street, SE (Stop) and turning around at Stanton Park. No service connection to Union Station at this time.
National Mall – (Severe)
- Service for this route will be suspended for the rest of today starting at 1:00pm.
Passengers should expect increased wait times on all routes. DC Circulator will continue to monitor road conditions and will adjust service as conditions improve.
For the most up-to-date information please sign-up to receive service alerts on https://www.dccirculator.com and follow on Twitter at @dccirculator.
