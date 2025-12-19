FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

District’s Highway Safety Office Launches Holiday Impaired Driving Prevention Campaign

(Washington, DC) — On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the District’s Highway Safety Office kicked off the holiday impaired driving prevention campaign, gathering friends and partners to Sleigh the Season Safely. The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness of the consequences of impaired driving and highlight impaired driving enforcement. The campaign also promotes planning for a sober ride home.

“Impaired driving remains one of the most preventable threats we face. Our message is simple. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” said Executive Assistant Chief Carroll. “The Metropolitan Police Department will be conducting enhanced enforcement during this season, including safety checkpoints, to help ensure that everyone gets home safely.”

In recognition of outstanding efforts in this campaign, the District also honored key partners who have shown exceptional dedication to roadway safety. The HSO 2025 Achievement in Law Enforcement was awarded to Officer Hakim Bouaichi and Officer Analee Jimenez for being the first two officers to complete the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program, and Officer Dylan Thrift for his DUI enforcement actions.

“This holiday season, we’re reminding everyone that celebration should never come at the cost of safety—because when we work together, we save lives,” said City Administrator Kevin Donahue. “Thanks to the relentless efforts of our transportation, law enforcement, public health, and community partners, the District has seen a 50% decrease in traffic-related fatalities this year—a powerful testament to what coordinated enforcement and outreach can achieve.”

Partner of the Year was presented to The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) for its demonstrated commitment to mobility safety, professionalism, and partnership to make DC roadways safer for all road users. WRAP’s first 2025 Holiday SoberRide® code will be posted at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 19, 2025, and will be valid nightly (10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.) from Friday, December 19, until 4:00 a.m. Thursday, January 1, 2026, on the WRAP website: https://wrap.org/soberride/.

Impaired driving is completely preventable, and we encourage residents to follow these safe driving tips:

Before any celebration, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night. If you wait until you’ve been drinking, you’re more likely to make the wrong decision and drive impaired when you shouldn’t.

any celebration, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night. If you wait until you’ve been drinking, you’re more likely to make the wrong decision and drive impaired when you shouldn’t. Always designate a sober driver.

If you are impaired, use rideshare, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

Be vigilant, and if you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, help them make safe travel arrangements to where they are going.

Additional awards provided to impaired driving prevention partners include:

2025 Lifetime Achievement

Presented to Stephanie Hancock in recognition and appreciation for their outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing highway safety.

2025 Partner of the Year

Presented to The Washington Regional Alcohol Program for its demonstrated commitment to mobility safety, professionalism, and partnership to make DC roadways safer through the sober ride program launch.

2025 Excellence in Public Service

Presented DPW’s DC Towing/Immobilization Division for their unwavering service to District residents through mobility safety education and enforcement.

2025 Excellence in Advocacy

Presented to Heather Foote for outstanding advocacy efforts that have advanced the nature of mobility safety in the District of Columbia.

2025 Hero for Zero

Presented to Dr. Babak Sarani for their dedication and commitment to providing exceptional and compassionate care to victims of roadway trauma.

2025 Achievement in Law Enforcement

Officer Hakim Bouaichi

Officer Analee Jimenez

Officer Dylan Thrift

To learn more about the Highway Safety Office or the holiday impaired driving prevention campaign, visit https://www.unitedwegodc.com/campaign/drive-sober.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.