REPX announces the listing on Cyprus Stock Exchange Emerging Companies Market

The Reputation Exchange Plc (REPX) is pleased to announce the formal listing of all its 3’121’692 outstanding shares on the CSE Emerging Companies Market.

The fintech company will be trading at an issue price of 11,25 euro per shares under “REPX” Stock Trading Symbol and GB00BKMFJ729 Isin Number, with an initial market cap of 35 Million euro.

REPX is an innovative company that is disrupting traditional banking by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of worldwide fans with Social Media. REPX is creating for Celebrities, Influencers, Sport Teams, Brands, Iconic Cities, the opportunity to monetize their fans base with unique co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards, and patented digital products catered to their loyal legions of followers and fans. Since the beginning, REPX’s focus was to onboard the most renowned Celebrities, Influencers, Sport Teams, Brands and Iconic Cities. To date, REPX has developed a large and committed portfolio of Partners and Brands with several hundreds of millions of social media followers in the world. REPX is committed to continuously negotiate new partnership deals in order to grow its contracts pipeline and to innovate creating social engagement in the e-money market via its patented cards.