Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,282 in the last 365 days.

REPX announces the listing on Cyprus Stock Exchange Emerging Companies Market

Logo of REPX

REPX Logo

The Reputation Exchange Plc (REPX) is pleased to announce the formal listing of all its 3’121’692 outstanding shares on the CSE Emerging Companies Market.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reputation Exchange Plc (REPX) is pleased to announce the formal listing of all its 3’121’692 outstanding shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) Emerging Companies Market.

The fintech company will be trading at an issue price of 11,25 euro per shares under “REPX” Stock Trading Symbol and GB00BKMFJ729 Isin Number, with an initial market cap of 35 Million euro.

REPX is an innovative company that is disrupting traditional banking by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of worldwide fans with Social Media. REPX is creating for Celebrities, Influencers, Sport Teams, Brands, Iconic Cities, the opportunity to monetize their fans base with unique co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards, and patented digital products catered to their loyal legions of followers and fans. Since the beginning, REPX’s focus was to onboard the most renowned Celebrities, Influencers, Sport Teams, Brands and Iconic Cities. To date, REPX has developed a large and committed portfolio of Partners and Brands with several hundreds of millions of social media followers in the world. REPX is committed to continuously negotiate new partnership deals in order to grow its contracts pipeline and to innovate creating social engagement in the e-money market via its patented cards.

Antonio Matta
The Reputation Exchange PLC
+39 347 8704397
email us here

You just read:

REPX announces the listing on Cyprus Stock Exchange Emerging Companies Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.