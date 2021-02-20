West Virginia WIC Continues Remote Services for Families

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health recently renewed federal waivers allowing for continued safe operation of the

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (

WIC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waivers from United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service allow current WIC participants and eligible families to be certified, obtain benefits and receive nutrition and breastfeeding education virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The challenges of the pandemic have not prevented the West Virginia WIC Program from providing vital services,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “The WIC Program has adapted to ensure services continue, while also prioritizing the safety and well-being of staff and participating families.”

West Virginia WIC clinics are open and following all COVID-19 protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about WIC or to find a WIC clinic location to receive remote services, visit dhhr.wv.gov/wic or call (304) 558-0030.