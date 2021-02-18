Bill To Expand Higher-Ed Access for Native Nations Clears Committee

Bill expands access to higher education for members of an American Indian tribe with historical ties to Colorado

DENVER, CO – Today, Majority Leader Steve Fenberg testified before the Senate Education Committee in support of his bill, SB21-029, Concerning In-State Tuition Classification For Members of American Indian Tribes, which was approved unanimously. The bill would require public state colleges and universities to offer in-state tuition to students who are a member of an American Indian tribe with historical ties to Colorado.

“American Indian students are entering and completing college at alarmingly low rates in comparison to other populations,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. “It is our obligation to ensure that educational opportunities are accessible to this critically important population of students, and this bill will bring our state closer to achieving that goal."

The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs as well as History Colorado maintain the list of tribes with historic ties to Colorado – including at least 50 distinct communities. According to the United States Census Bureau population survey, approximately 19% of college-aged American Indian tribe members were enrolled in college in 2016, compared to 41% of the total college-aged population – the lowest percentage of all race and ethnicity groups surveyed.

“We have a particular responsibility to the descendants of American Indian people – recognizing their history and taking steps towards reconciliation,” said Majority Leader Fenberg, D-Boulder. “This bill is an important step in appreciating the tribal nations historically tied to Colorado while simultaneously acknowledging the painful history and forced removal that has had a severely negative impact on Native nations.”

Senate Bill 21-029 now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration. To track the progress of the bill, visit the General Assembly’s website.