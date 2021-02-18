Senate Leaders React to State of the Judiciary Address

Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee call for thorough, transparent process looking into accusations against state judicial leaders

DENVER, CO – Today, in the wake of the State of the Judiciary Address given by Chief Justice Brian Boatright, Senate President Leroy Garcia as well as the Chair of the Judiciary Committee Pete Lee, released the following statements:

"I was pleased to hear the Chief Justice acknowledge the need for a cultural shift in the Judicial Department, but this is the only first step toward a journey of rectification. If recent allegations are true, harassment, sexism, and power abuse are common occurrences throughout the ranks of the Judiciary – a truly horrifying thing to imagine. Action must proceed quickly and comprehensively to address these allegations, leaving no stone unturned, until we right the wrongs of the past and ensure impeccable leadership going forward," said President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. "I was also encouraged to hear the Chief Justice recognize the treatment of minority communities in the criminal justice system as an urgent priority to address. For too long people of color have been unfairly discriminated against and I look forward to seeing this long-standing issue permanently rectified."

"Public trust in our Judicial Department is absolutely crucial to the health and stability of our democracy," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. "The accusations brought against the state judicial branch are serious and have the power to undermine the faith Coloradans have in their judges. Restoring public confidence requires accountability and transparency. The legislature looks forward to working with the Executive and Judicial Branches to oversee an independent, impartial investigation into the claims of misconduct. We anticipate that recommendations for structural, procedural, and systemic changes will be considered to ensure that all employees have a healthy workplace, safe from harassment and discrimination."