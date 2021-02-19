JOINT RELEASE: Lee, Benavidez, Tipper Appointed to Investigate Allegations at Judiciary

DENVER, CO – Senator Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, Representative Adrienne Benavidez, D-Unincorporated Adams County, and Representative Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, have been appointed to an independent panel that will investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct at the Colorado Judiciary and make recommendations to improve the culture at the state’s court system.

“Public trust in our Judicial Department is absolutely crucial to the health and stability of our democracy," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. "The accusations brought against the state judicial branch are serious and have the power to undermine the faith Coloradans have in their judges. Restoring public confidence requires accountability and transparency. I look forward to working with the Executive Branch and Attorney General’s office to oversee an independent, impartial investigation into the claims of misconduct. I anticipate that recommendations for structural, procedural, and systemic changes will be considered to ensure that all employees have a healthy workplace, safe from harassment and discrimination."

There must be a thorough investigation of the allegations at the judiciary and look closely at the culture that could have allowed this behavior to occur,” said Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Unincorporated Adams County. “There’s a lot of work ahead, and it’s going to take time to fully understand and fix the issues we uncover. I am committed to doing everything possible to ensure that the highest standards of workplace conduct, ethics and transparency are upheld at Colorado’s Judiciary.”

“The conduct of judges, lawyers, and all employees at the judiciary must adhere to the highest standards of honor, integrity, and trustworthiness. Our profession demands it,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood. “The women who work in our judicial system should never have to fear harassment or face threats to their careers because of their gender, making these allegations even more shocking and reprehensible. This will be a long, thorough, and independent investigation that I am hopeful will lead to meaningful change at the Judiciary. We have to bring these details to light so every Coloradan can have trust in the fairness and integrity of our courts.”

Lee, Benavidez, and Tipper will join appointees of the minority caucuses, governor’s office and attorney general on the independent panel, which will examine issues relating to workplace conduct and culture. It will also investigate issues surrounding the leadership training contract that was awarded to Ms. Masias. The panel will make recommendations to improve the culture at the judiciary and is expected to engage one or more independent entities to perform investigations into both the culture in the workplace and improprieties around the $2.7 leadership contract.