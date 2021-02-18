Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Announces 2-22-2021 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Policy Waste Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.  In accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. 

For more information, including how to join the meeting and other scheduled meetings, please see the Press Release regarding the February 22, 2021 meeting. Questions can be addressed to Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer, at 802-272-1714, or anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov

