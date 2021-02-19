AG Donovan, Association of Africans Living in Vermont, The Caroline Fund & Vermont Legal Aid to Host Expungement Tele-Clinic

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan will partner with the Association of Africans Living in Vermont (AALV), The Caroline Fund, Vermont Legal Aid, and Code for BTV to host an expungement “tele-clinic” on Friday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The free tele-clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions for clients of AALV, Migrant Justice, and Mercy Connections and will be open to the public by telephone appointment.

Attorney General Donovan has been a strong advocate of expanding access to expungements by increasing the types of offenses that are eligible for expungement. The clinic announced today is the latest in a series of expungement clinics that Attorney General Donovan has co-hosted around the state with Vermont Legal Aid and Code for BTV.

“Access to expungement is critical to our ongoing fight for criminal justice reform,” said Attorney General Donovan. “Expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start by providing greater educational, economic, and social opportunities. I am pleased that AALV and The Caroline Fund will be partnering with my office on this important effort, and I thank Vermont Legal Aid and Code for BTV for their continued leadership on this issue.”

Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office and Vermont Legal Aid will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. To participate in the clinic, you must schedule your appointment by calling Vermont Legal Aid at 802-503-0005 x255 by Friday, February 26.

On the day of the tele-clinic, Vermonters seeking expungement assistance will ideally have access to 1) a telephone (either landline or mobile); 2) the internet; and 3) a computer or smartphone that allows them to electronically sign documents. When scheduling a clinic appointment, Vermont Legal Aid will provide instructions on how to download a free app to sign documents, if needed, and help identify free public Wi-Fi hotspots. If you would like to participate in the clinic, but do not have access to a computer, smartphone, or the internet, the Attorney General’s Office will provide an accommodation by mailing documents to you. All you will need is a telephone. Interpreter services will be provided.

If you have questions regarding your eligibility for expungement or the clinic you can contact Vermont Legal Aid at 802-503-0005 x255 or expungement@vtlegalaid.org. More information on expungement is available at www.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.

Last modified: February 19, 2021