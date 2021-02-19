Governor Carney Updates Omnibus COVID-19 Emergency Order

Latest modification updates gathering limits

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday signed the Seventh Modification to the Omnibus Emergency Order, increasing gathering limits for indoor events with restrictions in place to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Under the latest order, ​the limit on gatherings at businesses and other indoor spaces ​is increased from the current limit of 10 people. The new limit is a maximum of 25 people or 50 percent of stated fire occupancy restrictions, whichever is less. Organizers may ​submit a plan to the Division of Public Health (DPH) to host larger events up to 150 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, or up to 250 with an approved plan from DPH. The limit for private indoor gatherings or events, such as dinner parties, house parties, and birthday parties, remains at 10 people.

Event organizers must email DPH at HSPContact@delaware.gov at least a week prior to the event ​for permission to host indoor gatherings over 25 people, up to 150 people, or outdoor gatherings over 50 people, up to 250 people. Businesses and other event hosts also must continue to follow state and local COVID-19 restrictions, including masking and social distancing requirements. Indoor gatherings with fewer than 25 people and outdoor gatherings with fewer than 50 people do not require a plan, but must follow all other applicable requirements.

The order also raises the group exercise class capacity to 15 people, excluding staff, with additional restrictions in place.

“We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down more than 50 percent from our winter peak, and Delaware providers have administered more than 164,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Carney. “But let’s keep doing what works until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings where this virus can spread. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”

Also on Friday, Governor Carney extended the COVID-19 emergency order another 30 days to confront the spread of COVID-19 in the State of Delaware.

