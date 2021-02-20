Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan's air defense zone as it appoints new defense minister

Taiwan’s air force scrambled on Friday after eight Chinese fighter aircraft flew into the southwestern part of its air defense zone in another display of stepped-up military activity around the democratic island.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.