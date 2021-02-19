ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on March 4, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2020-126, Birding Island Boat Ramp. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date. Do not send to 600 South Walnut St when using USPS.

The project includes excavation and installation for new 16’ x 58’ concrete boat ramp, gravel parking area, ADA restroom kiosk, parking pad, signs, entrance kiosk, and fencing.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MST, located on-site. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by February 24, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Bureau

208-334-3730

Abadan Reprographics

509-747-2964

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-422-8665

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge Data & Analytics

413-424-3291

dodge.docs@construction.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730 or by emailing crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal.

JON WHIPPLE

BUREAU OF ENGINEERING

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS