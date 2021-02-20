Judges Appointed in Ashtabula, Lucas and Franklin Counties

Judge-designates Michelle Fisher (left), Eric Marks (center), and Michael King (right) each will assume their new judicial positions on March 1.

New judges were appointed today to the Lucas County Common Pleas Court, the Ashtabula County Court and the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Michelle Fisher, a magistrate on the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court since 2018, will become a judge on the county court, replacing Judge David Schroeder, who was elected to the common pleas court last November. She must win election in November 2022 to retain the seat for a full-term commencing Jan. 1, 2023. Judge-designate Fisher, of Orwell, earned her bachelor’s degree from Case Western Reserve University and law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and opened her own law firm before serving as a magistrate.

Attorney Eric Marks, of Toledo, was appointed to the Lucas County Common Pleas Court General Division, replacing Judge Myron Duhart, who was elected to the Sixth District Court of Appeals. Judge-designate Marks must win election in November 2022 to retain the seat and complete the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024. Judge-designate Marks, who has worked for the past decade as a public defender in Toledo, earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and an associate degree from Ohio State University. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.

Granville village Prosecutor and Law Director Michael King, of Columbus, was appointed to the Franklin County Municipal Court to replace Judge William Pollitt, who died last year. Judge-designate King’s appointed term expires Jan. 3, 2022. He will need to win election this November to retain the seat for a full term commencing Jan. 4, 2022. Judge-designate King also spent a decade as a trial and appellate attorney. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Ohio State University.

