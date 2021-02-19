Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,384 in the last 365 days.

Tourism in the Post-Pandemic World : Economic Challenges and Opportunities for Asia-Pacific and the Western Hemisphere

Author/Editor:

Manuela Goretti ; Lamin Y Leigh ; Aleksandra Babii ; Serhan Cevik ; Stella Kaendera ; Dirk V Muir ; Sanaa Nadeem ; Gonzalo Salinas

Publication Date:

February 19, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

This departmental paper analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism in the Asia Pacific region, Latin America, and Caribbean countries. Many tourism dependent economies in these regions, including small states in the Pacific and the Caribbean, entered the pandemic with limited fiscal space, inadequate external buffers, and foreign exchange revenues extremely concentrated in tourism. The empirical analysis leverages on an augmented gravity model to draw lessons from past epidemics and finds that the impact of infectious diseases on tourism flows is much greater in developing countries than in advanced economies.

You just read:

Tourism in the Post-Pandemic World : Economic Challenges and Opportunities for Asia-Pacific and the Western Hemisphere

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.