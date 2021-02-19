Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kristalina Georgieva: Resilience in a New Shock-Prone World

February 19, 2021

Kristalina Georgieva: "We need to transform the economy for the future, not replicate the economy of yesterday."

The pandemic has proven in no uncertain terms that people and institutions need to adapt to change. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was invited by the Albright Institute of Global Affairs at Wellesley College to discuss how the Fund is adapting to the current needs of the global economy and the extent to which the institution has had to rethink its strategies since it was created in 1944 to support economies of the post-war world. The conversation was moderated by Prof. Joseph Joyce, Professor of Economics, Wellesley College.  Transcript

Watch the Wellesley College webcast HERE

You may also be interested in Kristalina Georgieva's talk with Badr Jafar, Founding Patron of the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy. Watch HERE

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director, and Joseph Joyce is Professor of International Relations, in the Department of Economics at Wellesley College.

