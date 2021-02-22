Machine Learning Security Software, STROKK, Developed by Qatar Deep Technology Startup, ADGS

Hassan Al Ansari, ADGS Chairman ADGS CEO Christophe Billiottet

An Artificial Intelligence software that increases the security level of any password by a factor of 10,000 developed by Deep Technology startup, ADGS Qatar.

STROKK is a military-grade software that makes stolen passwords useless to hackers by knowing how you type” — Head of InfoSec at Central Bank of Kuwait

DOHA, QATAR, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- STROKK provides a transparent second factor authentication and additional layer of security based on the concept of behavioral biometrics, or neuromuscular behavior.“STROKK leaves random password guessing attacks obsolete, and stolen credentials entirely insignificant,” says ADGS CEO, Christophe Billiottet. “STROKK learns the neuromuscular speed processes between your brain and your fingers by means of a regular computer keyboard. It then clearly recognizes you from anyone else.”Using Machine Learning and proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms, ADGS is proud to demonstrate that their solution is the most accurate currently available worldwide, with less than 0.01% false positive and 1.8% false negative, lowered to 0.2% after a second attempt. This increases the password security by a factor of 10,000 at least.The distinctive aspects of STROKK include:• Can be implemented without any change on user’s side, on any platform, in any language, at any level• Adds a cost-effective extra layer of protection: no additional hardware is needed - detects and prevents fraudulent authentication attempts• Renders stolen credentials useless• Blocks password sharing• Certifies a user working on a company PC or server• Prevents identity theft• Might be used as forensic proof• May allow to discover the identity of an impostor if he/she is from the same entity staff“ADGS was founded with the mission to develop ethical algorithms for computers to analyze and reproduce human behavior without ever using private data,” says Billiottet. “STROKK is one of our most outstanding examples and outcomes of this commitment.”STROKK is currently deployed at a Cyber Defense Center and several Banks in the Middle East and America.About ADGS:ADGS is the very first Deep Tech startup of Qatar, founded in 2015 by a Qatari businessman, a French entrepreneur, and a group of scientists from Russia and Argentina. ADGS conducts research and development to create cutting edge algorithms to build futuristic applications. Specifically, ADGS focuses is in the fields of Agent-Based simulations (Emergent Behavior), Cybersecurity and Biometrics, Social Dynamics, Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence. ADGS raised 2 million USD through private funding and the QSTP at Qatar Foundation.Press Contact : Dianne Chase dianne@chasemedia.usAbout ADGS: https://www.adgs.com/

STROKK Presentation