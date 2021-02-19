Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

  MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 11:30 a.m.  No votes are expected.  

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (6 bills)

  1. H.R. 264 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1101 Charlotte Street in Georgetown, South Carolina, as the "Joseph Hayne Rainey Memorial Post Office Building” (Rep. Rice (SC) – Oversight and Reform)
  2. H.R. 813 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1050 Sunset Road Southwest in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the “Jose Hernandez Post Office Building” (Rep. Haaland – Oversight and Reform)
  3. H.R. 772 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 229 Minnetonka Avenue South in Wayzata, Minnesota, as the "Jim Ramstad Post Office” (Rep. Phillips – Oversight and Reform)
  4. H.R. 208 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 500 West Main Street, Suite 102 in Tupelo, Mississippi, as the "Colonel Carlyle 'Smitty' Harris Post Office” (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform)
  5. H.R. 546 – Effective Assistance of Counsel in the Digital Era Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  6. H.R. __ – PRRADA (Rep. Velazquez – Judiciary)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  Members are advised that votes are possible through the weekend.

H.R. 5 – Equality Act (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 803 – Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of the American Rescue Plan  

Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 803 and H.R. 5. Amendments to H.R. 803 were due to Rules at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

