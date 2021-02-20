Angelena Bonet Is the GLOBE AWARD Semi-Finalist at ARFF Berlin Film Festival For Her Documentary "Change The World"
Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian is the 'Globe Award' semi-finalist Around International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Experiencing two personal tragedies was definitely the catalyst for my film and soundtrack. I now view life through new eyes and envisage a safe and just world for all. Freedom is our birthright!”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian documentary filmmaker and singer-songwriter, Angelena Bonet, is the 'Globe Award' semi-finalist for her documentary film “Change The World” at the Around International Film Festival (ARFF) in Berlin, Germany. Bonet’s biopic documentary film, which she produced in its entirety, has won nearly 150 film festival awards worldwide. The inspiring film just screened in Tokyo and Seoul and is now currently screening at the New Wave Short Film Festival in Munich, Germany. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival 2020.
— Angelena Bonet
Bonet has also produced a biopic documentary trilogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" and "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" which will be available to rent or buy on Vimeo On Demand on the 3rd of March, 2021. A former Australian supermodel and actress had to give her career away after two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentary “Change The World”. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards. She promised him whilst in a coma that she would finish their special project and thirteen years later she has received accolades from every corner of the globe.
Now ready to share her story, Angelena, recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realised that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them. Domestic violence has been hidden for millennia and has risen exponentially since Covid-19 began and many victims are in lockdown with their perpetrators. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and assure them they are definitely not alone. No longer can this sickness within our society be hidden and ignored. It’s a time of reckoning and humanity has the opportunity to heal and find a more harmonious way of being. She is honored to be instrumental in creating public awareness by being transparent with her own experiences and thus encouraging other women to stand up and speak out also. True power comes from within and we can choose to be a victim or take responsibility for our own healing and practice forgiveness and self love. She is an example that one can not only survive, but thrive.
Around International Film Festival Berlin Official Awards is an annual independent event for all Feature, Shorts, Documentary, Experimental, Commercial, Music Video, Animations, Student Films, Series, TV, and New Media. Every month, the international community awards the creations to serve ARFF Berlin Official Laurel and evaluates in advance all for to participate in the yearly Award Ceremony. All the ARFF International Editions are the Official IMDb Award Listing Qualifier. Monthly Selections may share their nominees on IMDb.
