Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Leading Drug & Alcohol Treatment Program, Announces Update to Medical Program Services

British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
Our programs aim at being systematic as we help clients recover from addiction and trauma.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program for men in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce updates to their "medical program." The medical program is required of all clients prior to residing in primary residences and prior to beginning regular programming.
“Our programs aim at being systematic as we help clients recover from addiction and trauma,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are revising our medical program with new specifics so that clients are well-positioned for success once they enter our residential treatment program. ”
First, all clients are required to complete the medical program prior to residing in primary residences and beginning regular programming. During this first period, clients will receive withdrawal management services and additional medical and clinical services, if sufficiently stabilized. Services include a medical consultation with the medical director, intake and follow-up assessments with the nursing team, and medication as needed. In addition, primary appointments as with the primary counselor, kinesiology consultant, and occupational therapist will be available as required. Second, clients will receive orientation materials to the program including self-paced materials that include workshop videos and readings as well as personal TV with bluetooth headphones. Finally, once the medical program has been completed, clients will receive other inpatient service as needed such as a psychiatric assessment, medical follow-ups, one-on-one counseling including staff and peer-led SMART and Dharma recovery meetings. Additional services available including EMDR, hypnotherapy, somatic therapy, rTMS, trauma yoga, and active meditation.
Clients who would like to learn more about the Centre's drug and alcohol treatment program are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page has basic information on the Centre's treatment methodologies. Among the methodologies used at the Centre is the SMART Recovery system. SMART Recovery is the world's largest community of self-empowering, science-based addiction related support meetings. The SMART approach is secular and science-based. It employs cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and non-confrontational motivational methods. Finally, the interested person or loved one can reach out to the Centre for a confidential one-on-one consultation. Women who are looking for addiction treatment options are encouraged to visit the Centre's co-affiliated website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed* drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
*Currently operating with 34 beds due to COVID-19
