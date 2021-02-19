Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
This AI reads children's emotions as they learn

Before the pandemic, Ka Tim Chu, teacher and vice principal of Hong Kong’s True Light College, looked at his students’ faces to gauge how they were responding to classwork. Now, with most of his lessons online, technology is helping Chu to read the room. An AI-powered learning platform monitors his students’ emotions as they study at home.

