Industry Leader in Database Managed Services, Attains Its Third Microsoft Gold Competency

By adding more Microsoft Competencies to our existing achievements, Dobler demonstrates its dedication to the clients as well as its commitment to excellence.”TAMPA, FL, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dobler Consulting, an award-winning database managed services and database consulting firm, announced that they have attained a new GOLD Competency with Microsoft in Application Integration. Having this Application Integration competency highlights their technical capabilities in advanced integration and configuration tasks. This furthermore proves to customers that Dobler Consulting can successfully integrate applications and data in a way to increase efficiency and drive business results.
“By adding more Microsoft Competencies to our existing achievements, Dobler demonstrates its dedication to the clients as well as its commitment to excellence. Our multiple attainments assure our clients that they are working with a knowledgeable partner.” – Peter Dobler, CEO of Dobler Consulting.
Dobler Consulting continues to demonstrate its proven expertise by delivering quality solutions in one or more specialized areas of business. These Microsoft competencies are designed to prepare companies, like Dobler, to better meet their customers' needs.
Attaining a Silver competency demonstrates consistent capability and commitment. Whereas, attaining a Gold competency demonstrates the best-in-class capability within a Microsoft solution area. As of January 2021, Dobler Consulting has acquired four expertise levels with Microsoft, three of those being Gold-Level. The company is now Gold certified for Application Integration, Data Analytics and Data Platform. They additionally have a Silver badge for Microsoft’s Cloud Platform.
About Dobler Consulting:
Dobler Consulting is a database management and information technology services firm that provides a broad spectrum of world-class solutions to SMBs and Fortune companies in various industries, including manufacturing, media, healthcare, transportation, and financial services. Founded in 2008, Dobler Consulting provides architectural and high availability design reviews, database health checks, cloud migration strategy, and implementation, performance tuning, and production support both as a remote database managed service or on a project basis. Dobler Consulting is a certified Microsoft Gold Partner, SAP Gold Partner, Oracle Gold Partner, and Amazon Web Services Select Partner.
