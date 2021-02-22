The Code Receives $30,000 Funding from National Grid for Brooklyn High School Students
The Code is a science, technology, engineering, arts, math (S.T.E.A.M.) program that serves African American, underserved and underprivileged students.
The 'digital divide' has been made even more apparent with the onset of COVID-19. While the pandemic has made education challenging, we cannot allow students' education to fall behind.
The Code received $30,000 in funding from National Grid this week to support software coding and college career initiatives at three New York City high schools.
National Grid’s funding promotes HTML and CSS classes offered through The High School for Service and Learning, FDNY High School and Bedford Academy, in Brooklyn, to help students learn coding fundamentals. The funding also supports A College and Career Advancement initiatives for students to start planning careers in the workforce.
The Code is a science, technology, engineering, arts, math (S.T.E.A.M.) program that serves African American, underserved and underprivileged students, throughout New York City high schools.
“While every student will not pursue careers that are S.T.E.A.M. related, every career that they pursue will involve technology in some capacity, even their potential entrepreneurial endeavors,” said David Solomon Jones, Founder of The Code. “We are grateful that National Grid has joined us in our mission to equip students with S.T.E.A.M. skills and disciplines.”
“National Grid’s support of The Code is an opportunity to empower high school students with the necessary resources to strengthen their technology skills and elevate their future employability,” said Mauri Myers-Solages, National Grid Corporate Citizenship Manager.
Jones noted the ‘digital divide’ has been made even more apparent with the onset of COVID-19. “While the pandemic has made education challenging, we cannot allow students’ education to fall behind. Our high school students are at critical mass as they approach post-secondary education and career paths. Technological knowledge and skills are a must for students in the 21st Century.”
National Grid has a long tradition of providing energy to 1.9 million customers in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Long Island and parts of Queens. The company is committed to developing the next generation of engineers and energy company workers who are well-prepared to address the long-term needs of the energy industry. Through its comprehensive STEM programs, the company’s partners with educational institutions, vocational schools and veterans’ groups to build the workforce of the future.
About The Code
The purpose of The Code is to take students from being consumers of technology to builders of technology. In addition to coding, The Code’s premise is to instill soft skills such as Self Expression/Empowerment, Confidence, Principals of Mathematics, Writing Skills, Critical and Analytical Thinking, Problem Solving, Literacy for the New Job Market, Entrepreneurship, Team Work and Collaborative Skills. Lastly, The Code has a College and Career Readiness component to assist students with pertinent information for the next phase of their lives after high school.
