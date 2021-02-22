HIP Video Promo presents: Project213 takes an artistic left turn in new music video “Bleed With Who?” on Music News

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Project213 - Bleed With Who?

A whole onslaught of these metaphors make their way from a shattered head and ride the breeze, rhythmically pulsing with life, onward.

BOISE, ID, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch “Bleed With Who?” by Project213 on Music News

Project213 is an explosion of ideas. Thriving in a laboratory of instruments and embedded in a collection of odd circumstances, Jared Hallock’s eclectic approach to self-expression cascades his musical perspectives over punk and rock sensibilities.

Last year's releases “Naughty Jenny” and “Shit’s so Cool” have solidified the group's multifarious approach, and “Bleed With Who?” further enhances their slightly-psychedelic perspectives. “Bleed With Who?” is a song about the death of your ego; a song about finally realizing that you are a pretty butterfly.

Riding high on the momentum from last year's video release of “Naughty Jenny”, Project213 takes a bit of an artistic left turn and lands somewhere in between the minds of Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock. Their new music video for “Bleed With Who?” offers a visual and aural exploration of metamorphosis via blooming butterfly imagery juxtaposed over crunchy guitars, and pounding drums.

Rather than a traditional narrative, the visuals for “Bleed with Who?” offer a moment in time when the subject of the song is busy decomposing into beautiful butterflies. A whole onslaught of these metaphors make their way from a shattered head and ride the breeze, rhythmically pulsing with life, onward. The story of both the video and the song is found in the direction of their flight, most whipped away on a breeze, with a few breaking away and forging a new path.

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
