Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur, Celebrates Successful Launch of New Spiritual Healing Album, "Divine Bliss"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and SAG member Sandy Kaur released her much awaited new age genre music album " Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" on January 20, 2021. She created this music for meditation, yoga and spiritual healing with Guru Ganesha and Thomas Barquee. Both Thomas and GuruGanesha have worked in the new age music genre for the last 20 years and have produced more than 10 albums with Spirit Voyage records. The album is now available to be purchased at:

iTunes - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1548928092?ls=1&app=itunes

AppleMusic - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1548928092

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/5hVYeanHiMktU1G0H3SYh4

"Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" is also available on Amazon Music and 40 other digital stores. You can also order CDs on Amazon Music.

The album "Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha " includes 4 songs as follows:

1) Divine Bliss (long version)

2) Divine Embrace

3) Divine Love

4) Ek Ong Kar

Sandy Kaur had also released her single earlier in October 2020 - Divine Bliss (short version) and it can be purchased on the same streaming platforms separately.

Sandy's years of work remains strong and focused on what is sure to be a prosperous year for her. Sandy states, " she has already started working with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha on her third music album and plans to release the album in fall of this year. My music is for spiritual enlightenment and healing. I am a breast cancer survivor. I would love to families around the globe by creating music for their healing and recovery process." Grounded in the efforts of producing spiritual and healing music, Sandy hopes to continue her journey of producing peace, a sense of well being and relaxation for millions. Given that she is a breast cancer survivor, Sandy would like to help The American Cancer Society through the benefits she receives from her music sales.

Check Out the Music Video For her single "Divine Bliss" (short version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfBG20VnlI0&feature=youtu.be

Follow Sandy on Insta: @sandykaur_losangeles

Facebook: Sandy Khanzode

Sandy Kaur

Sandy Kaur is a Singer and Screen Actors Guild member. Her love for singing started at a young age while growing up in Canada. She has performed in numerous live stage performances and can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. Sandy is releasing her second music album DIVINE BLISS - a new age genre, which she produced with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha. She has also released her first music album SPIRITUAL HEALING in 2018 with Tim Abbott. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ravi Khanzode.