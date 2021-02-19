The Green House Project Joins Nationwide Initiative to Fight COVID-19 Infection in Nursing Homes

More Than 30 Maryland Nursing Homes have Registered for the Feb. 24 Launch

LINTHICUM, MD, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green House Project (GHP) has joined a nationwide training program to help keep COVID-19 from spreading in Maryland nursing homes and to prepare and equip staff so that they can better protect residents and themselves. This is an essential nationwide initiative in the fight against COVID-19.

The program is part of the National Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network supported by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) in collaboration with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and Project ECHO. GHP is participating in the Network as an official Training Center for nursing homes.

This program has six goals:

• Keep the virus from entering nursing homes.

• Find out early if residents and staff have been infected.

• Prevent the spread of the virus to staff, residents, and visitors.

• Provide safe and appropriate care to residents with mild and asymptomatic cases.

• Ensure staff have the knowledge, skills, and confidence to implement best-practice safety measures to protect residents and themselves.

• Reduce social isolation for residents, families, and staff.

To do this, the Network embraces an “all teach, all learn” philosophy in which participants both receive education in best practices from renowned experts and learn from their peers. GHP will lead 16 virtual learning sessions with nursing home teams in simultaneous cohorts. Each Network session is designed to be interactive—to hear from nursing home staff about the challenges they are facing and provide practical solutions.

During each session, nursing home staff will discuss real cases of front-line problems with both experts and their peers. In this way, staff have a chance to share best practices and learn from their peers while benefiting from the guidance of nursing home and quality improvement experts. Each session will include a brief lecture or lesson paired with case presentations and discussion, followed by a Q&A forum.

“Maryland’s nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic, with 12,000 confirmed cases and 2,250 resident deaths having occurred in the state’s congregate care facilities, while more than 9,600 staff have had COVID-19 and 28 staff have died from it,” said Senior Director Susan Ryan. “The Green House Project is proud to be part of this effort to improve quality and safety in the state’s nursing homes.”

As a designated Training Center, GHP will also provide rapid response mentorship for any nursing home that experiences a sudden increase in COVID-19.

GHP is recruiting nursing homes interested in participating in this program. Our training cohort will launch on Feb. 24 with a team of experts that includes: Marla DeVries, GHP director of resource development; Jonathan Evans, MD, MPH, geriatrician and certified medical director; George Everly, PhD, author and professor at Johns Hopkins University; Mary Hopfner-Thomas, GHP education project manager; Roger Resar, MD, senior fellow at IHI; Susan Ryan, GHP senior director; and Janet Wright, GHP systems administrator.

Through the efforts of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, LeadingAge Maryland, and LifeSpan Network, more than 30 Maryland nursing homes have registered to join the cohort. All Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible nursing homes in the state of Maryland are invited to join this free, voluntary program

The Network will provide a $6,000 stipend to each facility for successful completion of the program and a certificate of completion for participating individuals. Nursing homes interested in participating in the Network or with questions regarding the program please contact Janet Wright at jwright@thegreenhouseproject.org.

The Green House Project (GHP) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to radically transform senior housing models by partnering with providers and developers to revolutionize care and empower the lives of people who live and work in long-term and post-acute care. GHP creates real homes where all people live meaningful lives amid empowered staff.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's (AHRQ) mission is to produce evidence to make health care safer, higher quality, more accessible, equitable, and affordable, and to work within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and with other partners to make sure that the evidence is understood and used.

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) uses improvement science to advance and sustain better outcomes in health and healthcare across the world.

Project ECHO® (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is a movement to demonopolize knowledge and amplify the capacity to provide best practice care for underserved people all over the world.