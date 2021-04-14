A New Way to Try Hemp CBD for Your Dog

Smart Hemp CBD Trial Packs

For those still not sure whether hemp CBD is right for their dogs.

We’ve always focused on providing a wide array of hemp CBD products for pets and now with our trial pack program, pet parents can try several things and see which is better for their family dog” — Darin Aho - Co-Founder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Smart Hemp CBD As the hemp CBD phenomenon settles in across the country, people are still wondering how to choose from the many brands and product options that have popped up over the past couple of years. More importantly, when it comes to dogs, many people still wonder if they should try it.Hemp CBD for dogs is being touted by many pet owners as a natural and amazing product for their beloved furry family members. Yet how do people plunge in and start buying without knowing whether it will work and what product(s) their dog will like? (All without spending a ton of cash just to try!)Smart Hemp CBD is coming to their rescue. With the arrival of Spring 2021 and the desire and hope for the return of more normal times, Smart Hemp CBD is offering special “trial packs” of its products. As per Darin Aho, co-founder of Smart Hemp CBD “we’ve always focused on providing a wide array of hemp CBD products for pets and now with our trial pack program, pet parents can try several things and see which is better for their family dog.”The Smart Hemp CBD trial packs will include half ounce tinctures, 10-15 piece-packs of their specialty chicken liver flavored Soft Bites or Jerky flavored chewable tablets. Or maybe it’s a trial size of Smart Hemp CBD’s hemp meal.As Aho states: “we’ve met a lot of dog owners at annual show-dog events where we’re told how much hemp CBD has helped their ‘star of the show’ feel and perform better. Yet we know many of our customers use hemp CBD for pet anxiety (for example, during thunderstorms, fireworks season or when work-at-home ends and our dogs are left home alone again). Many customers find hemp CBD comforts sore muscles and joints, relieves itching during allergy season, and for overall daily supplement regimens. Our goal is to help people learn, try and decide what’s best for their dog!”To see Smart Hemp CBD’s Trial Packs, the company invites dog owners to visit MySmartHempCBD

Smart Hemp CBD Overview