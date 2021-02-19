WEBINAR: WSP's Carbon Zero Appraisal Framework

SOURCE: WSP

DESCRIPTION:

Our role in tackling the climate emergency increasingly influences all that we do. However, as transport practitioners, we often lack the evidence to make informed investment decisions at a point when opportunities still exists to shape a project’s carbon reduction potential.

WSP’s Carbon Zero Appraisal Framework provides a proportionate and transparent process for assessing scheme and program emissions throughout the project lifecycle, alongside the resilience of new infrastructure to climate change effects.

With application in the UK already helping influence transport investment decisions, this webinar provides an opportunity to learn how the process and tools may be readily adapted for similar application in other global markets.

Presenters:

Simon Pope, Technical Director, WSP in the UK

Thomas Gold, Principal Consultant, WSP in the UK

When: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 4:00-4:30 pm GMT

Sign up now: https://lnkd.in/gYjQuCb

KEYWORDS: WSP, TSX:WSP, carbon zero