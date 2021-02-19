International Paper Chief Sustainability Officer to Speak at Deutsche Bank Global ESG Virtual Conference

SOURCE: International Paper Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 19, 2021 /3BL Media/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP), a leading producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The conference will highlight important sustainability themes and feature industry leaders discussing how their companies are addressing ESG issues. International Paper's Chief Sustainability Officer, Sophie Beckham, will discuss climate and the low-carbon economy, along with the company's Vision 2030 goals that demonstrate IP's commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and the company.

Beckham will begin her presentation at Noon EST (17:00 UK GMT). For additional details about the conference, please contact dbAccess.ESG@db.com.

All interested parties are required to register no later than March 1, 2021 by using the following link: https://emea.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action. After registering, an email calendar invite with dial-in information will be generated allowing dial-in or webcast options.

The presentation will also be recorded and the playback will be available via our website at http://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/webcasts-presentations.

To learn more about International Paper's approach to sustainability, visit our website at renewablefuture.internationalpaper.com.

About International Paper International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

