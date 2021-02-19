Ceres Joins U.S. Partners to Launch 'America Is All In' and Call for an Ambitious National Climate Target

SOURCE: Ceres

With the U.S. officially back in the Paris Agreement, Ceres joins the cross-sector call from a renewed network of non-federal climate leaders for a strong national climate target to ensure the U.S. is on track to cut emissions in half by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

BOSTON, February 19, 2021, /3BL Media/ — As the U.S. formally rejoins the Paris Agreement, Ceres joined other organizations from across the country in launching America is All In, a new network of U.S. communities, businesses and institutions committed to mobilizing bold climate ambition and upholding the federal government’s commitment to climate action.

America Is All In builds on the momentum of the We Are Still In coalition, which Ceres co-founded in June 2017 in the wake of the previous administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. That powerful coalition grew to nearly 5,000 leading investors, companies, institutions, cities, states and tribes, all pledging to do their part to uphold the responsibilities of the U.S. under the agreement.

American Is All In will power a non-federal climate movement for a vital new chapter of climate leadership in the U.S.

“After years of inaction by our federal government, we are ready to turn the page and regain our credibility and standing in the world,” said Mindy Lubber, CEO and president of the nonprofit sustainability Ceres. “Thanks to the early commitments of the Biden-Harris administration, as well as the years-long efforts of cities, companies and state policymakers to fill the gap on climate action, the U.S. is well positioned to reclaim its role as a global climate leader.

“Rejoining the Paris Agreement is an important first step to accelerate efforts to tackle the climate crisis and raise global ambitions. Now is the time for the U.S. to double down on climate action by establishing a strong national target that matches or exceeds the ambition of other industrialized nations. We have all the tools we need to establish a credible pathway to ensure we are on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, and to reach net-zero no later than 2050.”

Ceres has played a central role in mobilizing U.S. investor and corporate support around the Paris Agreement, from helping to grow the We Are Still In coalition to represent more than 159 million Americans and $9.5 trillion of the U.S. economy, to partnering on the launch of major global investor initiatives including Climate Action 100+, and The Investor Agenda. All of these efforts have also been critical in driving U.S. investor and corporate action in line with the historic accord, and set the stage for the newly launched America Is All In network.

”Leading members of the private sector along with key cities and states have demonstrated the courage and commitment to address the climate crisis over the past four years,” added Anne Kelly, vice president of government relations at Ceres. “Being ‘All In’ this next round means driving even more cross-sectoral collaboration and pushing the U.S. to raise the bar on its climate goals. Working together, we can ensure the U.S. is once again a leader in building a net-zero emissions future. Comprehensive climate solutions are the best opportunity we have to build back a more equitable and inclusive economy. Ceres and our powerful networks of investors and companies stand ready to work with the Biden administration to fulfill the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and implement an ambitious climate agenda.”

Ceres is a sustainability nonprofit organization working with the most influential investors and companies to build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy. Through powerful networks and advocacy, Ceres tackles the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, including the climate crisis, water scarcity and pollution, and inequitable workplaces. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

