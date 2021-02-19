News: Library Announces Spring Concert Programming

The Library of Congress will continue its critically acclaimed season of Concerts from the Library of Congress with an offering of virtual concerts, interviews and conversations with artists and composers, lectures, curator talks and educational programs. The spring series kicks off on March 12 with a performance from the young musicians of the New World Symphony, followed by performances from Scottish pianist Steven Osborne on March 19 and the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam on March 26.

All events will be made available at 8 p.m. ET on the scheduled premiere date on loc.gov/concerts, the Library’s YouTube channel and the Performing Arts at the Library of Congress Facebook page. All events of the season are free, and tickets are not required.

Click here for more information.