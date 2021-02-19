Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,331 in the last 365 days.

El Paso District West Area Project/Construction Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

  • Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions.  Bike lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair and concrete placement.

Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 eastbound between Resler to Paseo del Norte left shoulder closed.
  • Loop 375 westbound between Tom Mays State Park to Resler left shoulder closed.
  • Loop 375 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on metal beam guardrail fence and installation of concrete mow strip for cable barriers.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, Feb. 21

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Mesa southbound between Executive and Brentwood complete closure.
  • Crews will be milling the existing pavement.

Continuous until further notice.

  • Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano reduced to one lane.
  • Mesa southbound between Castellano and Brentwood reduced to one lane.
  • Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
  • North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
  • Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
  • Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
  • Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be doing shoulder work.

US-54 Overlay Project

Monday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 27

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 25

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Piedras bridge complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Copia exit.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Continuous closure until further notice.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical and concrete work.

Guardrail Repair Project

Sunday, Feb. 21

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia complete Ramp A/F closure.

Monday, Feb. 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • SH-20 northbound between Thorn and Mulberry right lane closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway North at Pershing on-ramp complete closure.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • South Desert at Information Center in Anthony right shoulder closed.
  • US-54 southbound between Pershing and Montana right lane closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 25

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound at Kansas on-ramp complete closure.

Thursday, Feb. 25 through Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Downtown/Mesa exit ramp complete closure.

Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Downtown exit ramp right lane closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Wednesday, Feb. 24

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge left lane closed.
  • I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Paisano left lane closed.
  • Crews will be repairing concrete barrier.

Maintenance

Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • US-62/180 (Montana) eastbound between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.
  • Crews will be installing delineators.
  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) northbound and US-54 entrance ramp closed.
  • Crews will be removing graffiti.
  • Ramp D (US-54 south to I-10 east) alternate lane closures.
  • Ramp J (US-54 north to I-10 east) closed.
  • Crews will be striping.
  • I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.
  • I-10 westbound at Porfirio Diaz exit ramp closed.
  • Crews will be installing a sign.

Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Mesa entrance ramp and Redd exit ramp right lane closed.
  • I-10 westbound between Transmountain entrance ramp and Vinton exit ramp right lane closed.
  • Crews will be doing borings.

You just read:

El Paso District West Area Project/Construction Closures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.