El Paso District West Area Project/Construction Closures
Transmountain Project
Daily until further notice.
- Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
- Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair and concrete placement.
Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Resler to Paseo del Norte left shoulder closed.
- Loop 375 westbound between Tom Mays State Park to Resler left shoulder closed.
- Loop 375 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on metal beam guardrail fence and installation of concrete mow strip for cable barriers.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, Feb. 21
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa southbound between Executive and Brentwood complete closure.
- Crews will be milling the existing pavement.
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano reduced to one lane.
- Mesa southbound between Castellano and Brentwood reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Safety Improvement Project
Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
- Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
- Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
- Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
- Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
- US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
- Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be doing shoulder work.
US-54 Overlay Project
Monday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 27
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 25
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Piedras bridge complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Copia exit.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements
Continuous closure until further notice.
- Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical and concrete work.
Guardrail Repair Project
Sunday, Feb. 21
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia complete Ramp A/F closure.
Monday, Feb. 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- SH-20 northbound between Thorn and Mulberry right lane closed.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North at Pershing on-ramp complete closure.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- South Desert at Information Center in Anthony right shoulder closed.
- US-54 southbound between Pershing and Montana right lane closed.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 25
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Kansas on-ramp complete closure.
Thursday, Feb. 25 through Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Downtown/Mesa exit ramp complete closure.
Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Downtown exit ramp right lane closed.
Miscellaneous Concrete
Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Wednesday, Feb. 24
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge left lane closed.
- I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Paisano left lane closed.
- Crews will be repairing concrete barrier.
Maintenance
Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-62/180 (Montana) eastbound between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.
- Crews will be installing delineators.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) northbound and US-54 entrance ramp closed.
- Crews will be removing graffiti.
- Ramp D (US-54 south to I-10 east) alternate lane closures.
- Ramp J (US-54 north to I-10 east) closed.
- Crews will be striping.
- I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound at Porfirio Diaz exit ramp closed.
- Crews will be installing a sign.
Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Mesa entrance ramp and Redd exit ramp right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound between Transmountain entrance ramp and Vinton exit ramp right lane closed.
- Crews will be doing borings.