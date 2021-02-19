New release: The Spanish-English Dictionary of Gardening and Landscaping
Get ready to do some planting!OAXACA, OAXACA, MEXICO, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIFORM PUBLISHING is proud to announce the release of its newest publication.
The Spanish-English Dictionary of Gardening and Landscaping
El diccionario español-inglés de jardinería y paisajismo
The Spanish-English Dictionary of Gardening and Landscaping is a useful tool for both professionals and homeowners. Flowers, plants and trees; fruits, herbs and vegetables; the garden, greenhouse and nursery; tools, materials and hardware, and much more, all in a categorized, easy-to-read format.
El diccionario español-inglés de jardinería y paisajismo es una herramienta útil para ambos profesionales y propietarios. Flores, plantas y árboles; frutas, hierbas y vegetales; el jardín, el invernadero y el vivero; herramientas, materiales y ferretería, y mucho más, en un formato categorizado y fácil a leer.
Now available in both paperback and ebook format.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0982278489/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
This bilingual dictionary is part of our series "The Spanish-English Dictionary of..." Check out The Bilingual Dictionary of the Building Trades, Spanish English and look for our upcoming dictionaries of cooking and auto mechanics.
Book editor Jay Miskowiec holds his PhD in comparative literature from the City University of New York. At present he is the co-director of Earthquake Arts in San Pablo Etla, Oaxaca. When he's not translating Latin American novels, you'll find him in his garden getting his hands dirty.
Jay A Miskowiec
Aliform Publishing
aliformgroup@gmail.com
