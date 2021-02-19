Minnesota Department of Revenue, Prepare + Prosper, and tax preparation allies emphasize free electronic filing options this tax season

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue along with Prepare + Prosper and Tax Time Allies remind taxpayers of free electronic filing options that may be available to eligible Minnesotans. One out of three Minnesotans may be eligible to file electronically for free if their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $72,000 or less or if they meet other eligibility requirements.

To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, visit the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website. To ensure you are accessing the free version of the tax software, eligible taxpayers should use the link to the free file software on the department’s website.

“We know that many Minnesotans saw their tax situation change during a challenging 2020,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “Whether it be a job loss and unemployment compensation, a reduction in work hours, or a more traditional life change like a marriage or new dependent, free electronic filing options can help navigate a changing tax situation and help you accurately and securely file your income tax return.”

“Prepare + Prosper is offering limited free virtual and drop-off tax preparation, so we encourage people to use to free electronic filing,” said Alejandro Valenzuela, tax + financial services director at Prepare + Prosper. “We’ve launched a free weekly training and how-to guide to help Minnesotans be prepared and confident in doing their own tax returns. It walks people through the software and includes information about what’s new this year, including the federal “lookback” rule, which means people can use their 2019 or 2020 to get their biggest refund if they have a copy of their 2019 tax return.”

“Tax Time Allies is so pleased to partner with 2020 Tax Time Allies Ace Honoree Prepare + Prosper and the Minnesota Department of Revenue on helping Minnesotans learn how they can take control of their finances and save more of their hard-earned money. When every nickel matters, we are united around the common goal of ensuring access to free tax preparation expertise and the confidence that individuals’ taxes get done right.” said Susan Mason, Director of the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation, the presenting sponsor for the Tax Time Allies campaign.

Individual Income Tax filing season kicked off Friday, February 12, 2021. The filing deadline to submit 2020 individual income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021.

To learn more about the Tax Time Allies initiative and how you can help spread the word about free IRS-sponsored tax prep resources, visit www.TaxTimeAllies.org. For more information about available resources like Free File, VITA, or TCE, visit irs.gov/filing/e-file-options. You can also visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue website at www.revenue.state.mn.us and search for “Free File” for a list of tax software providers partnering with the IRS and state revenue agencies to offer free federal and state electronic tax services to qualifying taxpayers.

