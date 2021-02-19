South St. Paul couple charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Dakota County Attorney’s Office recently charged Timothy Kenneth Kroska and Adrianne Marie Kroska, both of South St. Paul, with four felony counts each of willfully failing to pay income tax. Mr. Kroska was additionally charged with four felony counts of filing false income tax returns. Mrs. Kroska was additionally charged with four felony counts of knowingly aids or assists with the filing of false income tax returns.

According to the complaints, the Kroskas falsely filed their individual income tax returns for tax years 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018, by overstating their withholding amounts in order to reduce the amount of income tax they owed. The complaints state that department investigators determined that the Kroskas owe more than $10,700 in unpaid income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

