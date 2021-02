Litehouse Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz pillows because it may contain undeclared anchovies. The product was distributed to a limited number of customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/litehouse-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-anchovies-product