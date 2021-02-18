Sen. Fontana Re-elected Vice Chair of PHEAA Board

Harrisburg – February 18, 2021 – State Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) today was unanimously re-elected to serve as the vice chairman of the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA).

Created in 1963 by the state legislature, PHEAA is one of the nation’s leading student aid organizations. It serves millions of students and thousands of schools through its loan guaranty, loan servicing, financial aid processing, outreach and other student aid programs.

“Serving on the PHEAA Board of Directors is especially rewarding since the work we do has such a profound and beneficial impact on so many students,” Fontana said. “The members of this board bring a wealth of higher education, financial and business experience that helps us effectively respond to the evolving needs of students and families throughout the commonwealth.”

The Brookline lawmaker has represented the 42nd Senatorial District in Allegheny County since 2005. He also serves on the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development, Game and Fisheries, Law and Justice, Rules and Executive Nominations, and Urban Affairs and Housing committees; and chairs the Senate Democratic Caucus.

First appointed to the PHEAA Board in 2008, and first elected to serve as its vice chairman in 2011, Fontana has worked to strengthen state support for PHEAA and higher education over the years.

“I look forward to continuing my service on this board and seeking bipartisan ways to help students access higher education in Pennsylvania,” Fontana said.

