Jill Linkoff Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PIKESVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While medication may help with focus and impulsivity, those with ADHD still struggle with executive function challenges like emotional dysregulation, organizational skills and time management.

Left untreated, ADHD can reduce a person’s life by 15 years. The difference between success and failure lies in how individuals choose to respond.

ADHD coaches are extensively educated, trained and experienced in working with the specific needs and objectives of individuals with ADHD and executive function challenges. This coaching helps individuals with ADHD develop the confidence, structures, process, motivation and practical approaches to meet the challenges of daily life and reach their potential.

Jill Linkoff Coaching is dedicated to working with adults, college students and parents with ADHD and executive function challenges, teacheing tools and strategies to create measurable goals.

“I give people hope,” says Linkoff. “Let's start with what's possible. Let's take the things that did work and let's build on that. It's about trust.”

Linkoff has personal experience with ADHD. She and her two children have been diagnosed with ADHD. She lost her brother to his struggles with his undiagnosed illness.

“When I was diagnosed, it was very painful for me,” says Linkoff. “You think about the shame you experienced during those years you didn't know you had ADHD. That’s why I do what I do. I truly believe if my brother had had me in his life, he would still be alive because of the training and understanding of how this affects us.”

Whether diagnosed 30 years ago or last week, Linkoff ensures her clients are made aware of and understand the coexisting conditions of ADHD.

“Pills don't build skills,” says Linkoff. “Some believe medication solves everything, but that's not how it works. That’s why I work with education first. Everybody comes to this differently. There are still many people who believe ADHD doesn't exist. The more you understand, the easier it’s going to be to advocate for yourself.”

Linkoff is co-running a weekly women’s support group through Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), the nation's leading nonprofit organization serving individuals affected by ADHD.

“Many of these women are at their breaking point trying to balance work and home life,” says Linkoff. “After my own painful experience of being undiagnosed with ADHD and anxiety, juggling a career and co-parenting three children, today my passion is focusing on working moms struggling with ADHD and executive function challenges.”

