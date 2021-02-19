Causes of Acne Scars and How to Prevent Them

EMF Clinics

Let's not get ease with Scars

Don't squeeze that pimple.

Acne is usually a temporary problem, but acne scars can be permanent. However unwelcome they may be, scars are part of the skin’s normal healing process after it has been damaged by a wound or injury.

Causes

Acne scars are most often the product of an inflamed lesion, such as a papule, pustule, or cyst. Inflamed blemishes occur when the follicle, or pore, becomes engorged with excess oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. The pore swells, causing a break in the follicle wall.

Treat Acne as Soon as It Develops

You can’t completely prevent scarring. The best thing you can do is get acne under control as soon as possible. Begin treating it right away, and see your doctor immediately.

Reduce Inflammation

Large, inflamed acne blemishes are much more likely to leave scars behind than non-inflamed breakouts and blackheads. Your goal should always be to calm inflammation and avoid doing anything that will further irritate your skin. Aggressive scrubbing and harsh skincare products should be avoided.

Don’t Squeeze, Pop, or Pick at Pimples

Pass up the temptation to pick or squeeze a pimple. Doing so can force debris deeper into the dermis, spreading an infection to other tissue and worsening inflammation. This is especially true for deep, serious blemishes like nodules and cysts.

Don’t Pick at Scabs

Picking at scabs should also be avoided. A scab is the skin’s natural “bandage” which protects the wound as it heals. Picking a scab off a wound before it is ready prolongs the healing process and increases the chances of scarring.

Know If You Are Prone to Scarring

The reality is some people are more prone to scarring while others come through a case of severe acne without a scar in sight. If you are highly prone to scarring, see a dermatologist right away to discuss acne treatment options.

See Your Doctor for Deep Breakouts or Cysts

While smaller blemishes can still scar the skin, it’s the big guys that usually do the damage. Because they extend deeper into the skin, deep nodular breakouts or cystic breakouts are more likely to destroy skin tissue and leave scars.6

