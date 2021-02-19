HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 18, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 18, 2021 in Latest News

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday (not available as of distribution deadline today).

Electronic Lab Reporting Undercount Today

DOH reports 67 new cases of coronavirus today. There was one (1) additional death of an O‘ahu man, 90-99-years-old, who had underlying conditions and passed away in the hospital.

Due to a temporary interruption in electronic laboratory reporting (ELR), today’s case counts may be an undercount of true cases detected by clinical laboratories on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The reporting feeds were re-established Tuesday by 3:30 p.m. and DOCD expects to see catch-up reporting of the additional cases through tomorrow.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 45 21,695 Hawai‘i 7 2,224 Maui 8 1,966 Kaua‘i 1 180 Moloka‘i 1 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 800 Total Cases 67 27,000++ Deaths 1 428

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/17/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-5, O‘ahu-33, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on Maui were removed from the counts, and one case was re-categorized from Maui to Moloka‘i.

Department of the Attorney General :

Two California Residents Arrested for Quarantine Violation

This morning Special Agents from the AG’s Investigations Division arrested two Fresno, Cailfornia residents for violating the state’s COVID-19 quarantine rules. 22-year-old Miriam Rosas and 34-year-old Abel Rosas were arrested after an alert had been sent out to Waikīkī hotels.

Agents say the pair attempted to check into one hotel on Tuesday without evidence of a COVID-19 test or exemption. After being told they needed to go into mandatory quarantine they refused to check in and left.

The alert resulted in agents learning the couple’s location. They had checked into another hotel on the pretense of being Hawaiʻi residents. Bail has been set at $2,000 each and as of now the pair were still in custody, unable to post bail.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported 71 inmate test results. Of that number, nine (9) were positive and 62 were negative. There are also two (2) more MCCC inmate recoveries. That brings the total active positive inmate cases on Maui to 25 and recovered cases to four (4). All 51 MCCC staff results received were negative. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported one (1) negative inmate result and three (3) negative staff results. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. The Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 25 negative inmate results. OCCC is also clear of all active inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

9,885 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 9,885 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 5,932 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,046 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/ Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]