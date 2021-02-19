LASEROPTEK Receives CE Mark for PicoLO Premium™, Opening the Door to the EU Market
LASEROPTEK is ready to launch a fast, user-friendly, and promising laser system in Europe for tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, and other indications.
PicoLO Premium’s CE Mark allows us to export a world-class laser that meets the exceptional standards and demands of European clinicians in their respective regions.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global developer and manufacturer of aesthetic and medical laser systems, LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce European CE Marking for its latest Picosecond Nd: YAG laser, PicoLO Premium™.
— CJ Lee, CEO of LASEROPTEK
Representing a significant upgrade from PicoLO™ which launched in 2018, PicoLO Premium takes efficacy and user convenience to the next level via a powerful lineup of next-generation handpieces. Handpieces include both a 1064nm and a 532nm Diffractive Optical Element (DOE) based fractional handpieces, a Collimator handpiece, a Zoom handpiece, and an exclusive S20 handpiece with a wider spot size for fast and efficient treatments.
Boasting powerful and stable beam profiles, PicoLO Premium’s DOE fractional handpieces are also upgraded with a new look and branding. The “Dia FX®” 1064nm ‘S’ handpiece enables highly delicate and defined area treatments with a new level of precision and efficacy. It also features a new and simple twist-and-treat function that allows users to quickly and easily select from three distinct laser energy penetration depths. Efficacious picosecond pulses targeting the deep dermis, upper dermis, and epidermis can now be accurately and repeatedly delivered helping clinicians create amazing outcomes. Additionally, the Dia FX 1064 handpiece also features two spot sizes for treating indications that require precision and customization.
Commenting on PicoLO Premium’s CE Mark and incorporation into the company’s extensive line-up of cutting-edge laser systems, C.J. Lee, CEO of LASEROPTEK said “PicoLO Premium’s CE Mark allows us to export a world-class laser that meets the exceptional standards and demands of European clinicians in their respective regions.”
“The company is well-equipped to face the rapidly changing medical and aesthetic market head-on as a pioneer in Europe and other global regions,” added Mr. Lee.
Evidencing PicoLO Premium’s treatment efficacy for various indications, a recent study published in the Journal of European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology concluded that PicoLO Premium with the Dia FX 1064nm handpiece was proven to be more effective in treating acne scars with noticeable clinical improvements to skin pores and texture when compared to the non-ablative 1550nm Er: Glass laser.
About LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd.
LASEROTPEK is a global developer and manufacturer of aesthetic and medical laser systems. Founded in 2000 with in-house R&D capabilities, LASEROPTEK offers safe, stable, and high-quality laser systems merging together advanced laser technologies with clinical efficacy.
To learn more about the new PicoLO Premium and the entire lineup of LASEROPTEK lasers, please visit us at www.laseroptek.com or email us at marketing@laseroptek.com.
