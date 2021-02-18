Hoyer Statement on the U.S. Citizenship Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the U.S. Citizenship Act

, which was introduced today :

"The U.S. Citizenship Act is a major step toward achieving the kind of immigration reform long overdue for our country. This legislation would help Dreamers, those holding T.P.S. and D.E.D. status, and agricultural workers with an earned pathway to citizenship. It would invest in smart border-security measures, address the backlog of immigration cases, and tackle some of the root causes of migration by helping Central American countries achieve greater economic stability. Further, it would align our immigration policies with our national ideals, and it is significant that it places a strong emphasis on keeping families together. "Immigrants and refugees are our neighbors and partners in building a better America and stronger communities. They are essential workers helping us confront our present crises and are working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. I want to thank Reps. Sanchez, Lofgren, Roybal-Allard, Velazquez, Chu, Clarke, and Bass for their hard work and for leading the effort to introduce this bill, which would implement President Biden's plans to fix our broken immigration system and ensure that it strengthens America and grows our economy."