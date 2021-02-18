HYZON Motors to Expand US Operations in Monroe County

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that fuel cell vehicle company HYZON Motors, established by Asia-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, will further grow its operations in the Village of Honeoye Falls in Monroe County, creating 100 new jobs over the next three years. The next generation fuel cell heavy vehicle supplier will renovate 78,000 square-feet of existing building space on Quaker Meeting House Road where the company will manufacture next-gen fuel cells for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles. HYZON Motors first established its US operations in 2020 in Honeoye Falls. The company has developed hydrogen fuel cell stacks that can provide up 150kW of power, and expect to launch fuel cell systems capable of 300kW in 2022.

"New York's targeted investments in the tech and green energy industries are attracting new businesses to the state and creating more opportunities for New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "HYZON Motors' decision to grow its forward-thinking business here in New York shows that our investments are working. The company's new fuel cell manufacturing facility will create 100 top-quality, high-tech manufacturing jobs, strengthening both the regional and statewide economies while also furthering our state's green energy goals."

"Not only does HYZON Motors' expansion mean 100 new high-tech manufacturing jobs in Monroe County, but we are also investing in the future green economy," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Through the support of Empire State Development, HYZON Motors will manufacture the next-generation of hydrogen fuel cells for heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles. New York is proud to partner with companies like HYZOM Motors that are building on our efforts to keep our state ahead of the curve, strengthen our economy, and create a cleaner and greener post-pandemic future." Empire State Development is assisting the innovative company with its fast-track growth by providing up to $1.6 million through the Excelsior Tax Credit program. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with this project. Total project cost has been placed at close to $8 million. Now underway, construction on the renovated facility is expected to be completed in April.

The fuel cells manufactured by HYZON Motors are compact, powerful and uniquely suited for long haul and high utilization back-to-base trucking. The state-of-the-art fuel cell technology will power heavy commercial rigs with capabilities to rival traditional diesel counterparts on both performance and driving range. The company also recently entered into a partnership with the French oil company Total SE. HYZON Motors also recently announced its plans to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp in a deal that values the fuel-cell truck startup at $2.7 billion.

HYZON Motors CEO Craig Knight said, "Hyzon Motors is excited to announce our plans to build out a substantial manufacturing facility in the Rochester area, aided by great support from Empire State Development, Monroe County, and Greater Rochester Enterprise. Hyzon will be manufacturing industry leading fuel cell systems that have been proven in heavy trucks deployed internationally and commissioning zero emission trucks with zero compromise for fleet operators."

Today's announcement complements the State's actions to quickly advance development of large renewable energy projects. Governor Cuomo's nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy as New York State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy wide carbon neutrality.

This builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including over $4 billion invested in 91 large-scale renewable projects across the state, the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector, a commitment to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, and 1,800 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011.

Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, while meeting a goal to deliver 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use savings. Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "HYZON Motors is growing high-tech jobs and clean energy in the Finger Lakes, with its plans for an advanced manufacturing facility in Monroe County. The company's production of next-generation fuel cells to power commercial vehicles will help to both build and advance New York's green economy across the region and the state."

Acting President and CEO New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Doreen M. Harris said, "The expansion of HYZON Motor's fuel cell manufacturing technology in New York State is a signal to the market that we are serious about supporting and developing innovative solutions to decarbonize the transportation sector, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, as we transition to a clean energy economy. This project is bringing economic and job growth to Monroe County under Governor Cuomo's growing clean energy economy and I congratulate HYZON Motors on this milestone." State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, "We know that investments in clean technology will help move us forward here in New York. Projects like the expansion of HYZON Motors will help our region's economic recovery be a green economic recovery."

Assembly Member Marjorie Byrnes said, "New jobs are always a welcome addition to any area. The addition of 100 new high-skilled jobs in the 133rd during a pandemic is incredible news. This company currently develops next-generation fuel cell technology that is proven and in use. This will benefit regional and state-wide efforts to advance green technology." Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "We thank HYZON Motors for their decision to expand fuel cell manufacturing operations in the Village of Honeoye Falls and are excited to see that they will renovate more than 78,000 square feet of building space on Quaker Meeting House Road and create as many as 100 new jobs. This decision shows that our region is a continuing draw for high-tech companies seeking a highly-skilled, expert workforce and a great place to do business. I also thank Governor Andrew Cuomo, Empire State Development, Greater Rochester Enterprise and the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency for their work in assisting HYZON with their expansion plans."

Village of Honeoye Falls Mayor Rick Milne said, "The Village of Honeoye Falls is excited to be the new World Headquarters and Global Engineering Center of Hyzon Motors. Purchasing and renovating a 78,000 square foot building on Quaker Meeting House Road, Hyzon Motors will utilize regional supply chains and localized manufacturing while taking advantage of the strength of knowledgeable, local, experienced personnel. Creating up to 100 new skilled job positions in our community is not only a great benefit to our village but to the Rochester/Monroe County region as well. This development also strengthens the clean-green energy initiatives of our region and the State of New York. Fuel cell development and manufacturing belongs in Honeoye Falls and we are thankful that Hyzon Motors chose our community to locate its headquarters."

Greater Rochester Enterprise President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, "HYZON Motors joins a growing list of companies tapping into the depth and breadth of skilled talent in the Greater Rochester, NY region to support a broad spectrum of energy innovations from fuel cell development to energy storage. In Rochester, HYZON Motors can access fuel cell development and manufacturing expertise to support the production of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles."

