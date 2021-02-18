Attorney General Knudsen Statement on HB102 Signing

Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement after Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 102 into law:

“At a time when the president is calling for state-level gun registries, strong legislation affirming Montanans’ gun rights is more important than ever. No bill in the last 20 years has done more to protect our fundamental right to keep and bear arms than Representative Seth Berglee’s bill that was signed into law today. I join hundreds of thousands of my fellow Montana gun owners in thanking Representative Berglee for getting this bill across the finish line.”

Representative Seth Berglee (R-Joliet) also issued the following statement:

“I want to thank Attorney General Knudsen for his strong support of House Bill 102 throughout the legislative process. HB 102 ensures that law-abiding Montanans’ right to self-defense is protected from state barriers. It will allow concealed carry without a permit in the same places that open carry is currently allowed, which is the safer modern way of carrying firearms.”