Sean Kifer at iScreamSocialMedia Helps Expand University of Miami's Digital Marketing Professional Bootcamp

iScreamSocialMedia Manager and Professor at the University of Miami helps bring Digital Marketing Professional Bootcamp to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iScreamSocialMedia Senior Paid Ads Manager and lead professor at the University of Miami, Sean Kifer, is helping to expand the successful Digital Marketing Professional Bootcamp to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The 36-42-week bootcamp is one of the first of its kind and crafted to prepare students for careers in the fast-paced and ever-changing field of digital marketing. Completion of the bootcamp qualifies students for a wide range of positions, including social media management, content management, search engine optimization (SEO), digital strategy, pay-per-click (PPC) management and search engine marketing (SEM) campaign management.

The Digital Marketing Bootcamp at the University of Miami offers expert instruction and training to help students transition into the field. Students leave the program with an E-Portfolio showcasing their website development work, PPC campaigns, SEO plans and social media plans. The program also offers access to personalized interview training, professional networking, internship placement assistance and one-on-one LinkedIn profile consultations.

Miami’s bootcamp was so successful that Sean has helped with the expansion of it to students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This bootcamp targets individuals looking to enter the digital marketing field, marketers looking to expand their knowledge and entrepreneurs wanting to incorporate a digital marketing strategy into their business. No prior experience is required. The course completion time is approximately 380 hours and will follow Miami’s curriculum.

A graduate of the Miami International School of Art and Design, Kifer has directed and implemented award-winning social media marketing strategies for nearly 8 years, and currently leads the paid ads team at iScreamSocialMedia. Kifer has experience managing audiences of over 270,000 on Facebook and 15,000 on Instagram and demonstrated success in generating social media return on investment (ROI) that outcompetes competitor brands. Kifer is also a Travel and Leisure Smitty Award winner for a social media storytelling travel campaign.

Kifer is excited to be expanding his course’s reach:

“I’m thrilled that I’m able to offer instruction to students and interested parties outside of just Miami. Digital Marketing is such a dynamic and constantly evolving field and I’m really confident that the course addresses everything you need to know to stay a step ahead. I’ve enjoyed collaborating with the talented individuals at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and can’t wait to see the bootcamp take off.”



Digital Marketing Bootcamp enrollment is currently open to students at the University of Miami at opa.dcie.miami.edu. For more information about the University of Wisconsin-Madison bootcamp, contact a Madison advisor at (608) 733-6400 or fill out a form at digitalskills.wisc.edu. For businesses interested in social media marketing services, you can reach Sean at getthescoop@iscreamsocialmedia.com or visit the iScreamSocialMedia website.